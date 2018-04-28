MEEK IS FREE!!! But we also discuss new albums Invasion of Privacy by Cardi B and Bless Yo Trap by Smokepurpp and Murda Beatz, the 2018 XXL Freshman class rumors, Song of the Week from raps queen, and New Music Announcements! (Recorded April 26th)
