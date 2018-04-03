The Hip Hop Enthusiast #33: PRhyme, Xxxtentacion, and a 1-(800) Remix? Kyle French April 3, 2018 Album Review, Featured, Music, Music Announcements, Podcasts, Talk, The Hip Hop Enthusiast Album Reviews for the old school sound of PRhyme 2 by PRhyme and the madness that is ? by Xxxtentacion, Song of the Week, and New Music Announcements! (Recorded March 31st) Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published.CommentName* Email* Website Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Leave a Reply