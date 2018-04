Rob and Nick continue to discuss these extremely entertaining NBA Playoffs discussing all the storylines! Pelicans sweep the Blazers, Warriors and Rockets look dominant, Cavs pulling away from Indiana, Jazz and OKC, Toronto and Washington, and Meek Mill back supporting the Sixers! Another fantastic episode to listen to this week! So be sure to subscribe and follow us on social media @talkintruehoops on Twitter and Instagram for more TTH content!