Action packed episode this week! NBA Playoffs have started off with a bang. Tons of storylines! Will the Cavs get out of the Eastern Conference? Is Dwyane Wade going to be enough to carry the Heat over the Sixers? Huge games by Donovan Mitchell, “Playoff Rondo” is back along with “Playoff Jrue” for the Pelicans, and many more great storylines for round one of the playoffs. We also discuss the Knicks extensive head coaching search. As always be sure to click the subscribe button and follow us @talkintruehoops on Twitter and Instagram!