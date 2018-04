The NBA postseason begins on Saturday so Rob and Nick are here to provide some insight to how the first round matchups will end up going. They also provide their final predictions for who will win the MVP, DPOY, ROY, 6th Man of the Year, Coach of the Year, and All-NBA teams. Also we talk the Mitchell and Simmons beef along with the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal. Subscribe and follow us @talkintruehoops on Twitter and Instagram for more great news!