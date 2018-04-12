Unfortunately, there’s a 2nd wave of flu, so I had to alert everyone. I have to remind you to wash and santize your hands, use neti-pots with sea salt and xylitol, nasal sprays, and gargle, and get the shot if you must. Also, some info about antibiotic resistant bacteria, and how natural medicine can help! But probiotics can be a double-edged sword. Then we find out that coffee contains acrylamides! But the level those in even the blondest roast, French-pressed cups still pale in comparison to potato and other kinds of chips. There really isn’t enough to write home about, and coffee’s benefits far outweigh the acrylamides. Of course, you still have to be careful if you get headaches, achy muscles, high blood pressure, or heart rhythm abnormalities from too much coffee.But it helps with diabetes, exercise performance, and cognition!