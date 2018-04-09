Today I had eaglemoon raes on to talk about her amazing work. She is trained in Avatar, a way of helping people be more aware in their lives. She also does Reiki, a way of helping people make healing changes through energetic shifts in their lives. And she is trained in hypnotherapy, so helps people with healing through that, and is working at Mind Matters in Avon and Guilford. She is also making these great audio files with healing meditations geared to specific people! Fascinating stuff.