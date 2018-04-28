By Alexandra Buss

The Japanese Student Association hosted their fourth annual Sakura Matsuri as part of Spring Weekend last Friday in the Student Union Ballroom.

Sakura Matsuri translates to Cherry Blossom Festival and is a long-standing tradition that celebrates the beauty and cultural significance of cherry blossom trees blooming in spring.

The ballroom was adorned with pink and white paper lanterns, as well as sprigs of cherry blossoms. One half of the room was set up with booths populated by artists and other vendors, and the other half of the room hosted a stage set up for performances.

When the doors first opened, the line to get in stretched the length of the outside foyer and into an adjacent hallway.

Inside, the room buzzed with energy as visitors sampled all the different foods and drinks available to them, viewed the different art pieces and other items for sale and watched performances by various student organizations.

Cultural organizations such as the Indian Students Association and Chinese Undergraduate Student Association manned booths selling food and drink from their various cultures.

Bubble tea, ice cream and snack foods were among the options available to visitors.

Other booths were run by artists selling their works, including t-shirts, tote bags, prints, and paintings.

Also present was a tarot card reader telling visitors their fortunes.