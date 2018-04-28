Bicycle Talk Episode 96:

Ron rants about People not letting their kids ride bicycles because they feel it is unsafe. Seque’s into guests, Laura and Kevin Mullaly of Wethersfield. On a positive side ron addresses the number of positive motorists that he has recently experienced while riding his bike who have bee kind and considerate to sharing the roadways. Mechanical minute focuses on parents teaching their children basic mechanics, (flat tires etc.) so they can get themselves home from a bike ride. A brief discussion about last weekend’s Liège-Bastogne-Liège race, the last of the spring classics in professional cycling. Heroic solo breakaway with 22 kilometers to go. Show content, Laura Mullaly “Super Mom” and her youngest son Kevin, one of six children who have grown up around bicycles. Many of them including Kevin at 14 years of age are now racing bicycles just as Laura is now. Interesting show on how Laura and the “flying Mullalys” keep it all together and continue to excel in a sport that they love. Remember too, May is national bike month.