Bicycle Talk Episode 95: Ron’s Rant of the Week: Bicycle shop Trolls. People who constantly complain about bicycle shops and their prices and refuse to accept that these are professionals that won’t be there if they are not supported. Great article in Bicycle retail and industry news (BRAIN) to be discussed further into the show. Positive side: Local rides have begun. It’s Spring (sort of). The maintenance minute: Consider adding some professional tools to your toolbox. Pedal wrenches, chain tools, spoke wrenches (careful here) chain watchers to determine chain wear. You can find may of the basic tools at your LBS. Stop by and chat with them about what you can use and see if you really know how to use them. Ask about repair classes? Ron talks about the European Classic Amstel Gold race, point and counterpoint on the Idaho Stop. And explores costs and issues of owning a bicycle shop from an employees viewpoint. Regional calendar.