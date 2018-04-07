Ron’s Rant. More talk about driverless cars with the addition of distracted drivers. 9 people killed in the US involving distracted drivers. Positive side: Shout out to the success of last weekend’s Uconn Cycling Team intercollegiate race right here in Mansfield. A heart felt story of a dad who rode his bike 1400 miles to visit with the recipient of his daughters donated heart so he could hear it beating inside of the young man that is now alive. Maintenance Minute: Ron talks about WD-40. Should you use this popular lubricant on your bike or is it harmful? Guest appearance from Tony Cherolis, Transport Hartford Coordinator who loves to stop by and talk bikes and alternative transportation issues. Lot’s of talk about what’s new and happening in the state capitol and other fun bike banter.