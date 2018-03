A couple of GREAT rants this week. Rob debates why the Rockets are over-hyped and Nick discusses why the NBA and the officials are ruining the league and basketball as a whole. We also talk Paul Millsap’s impact back with the Nuggets in their playoff push, fantasy basketball playoffs, and why Zaza Pachulia is a dirty player and why he shouldn’t be in the league anymore. As always be sure to subscribe, rate, review, and to follow us on Twitter and Instagram @talkintruehoops.