Today we answered a great question, about natural help for after surgery. All about homeopathic and herbal arnica, St. John’s Wort, proteolytic enzymes like bromelain from pineapples and papain from papaya, antioxidants, and topicals like calendula. Also, eat good food and rest, and follow doctor’s orders! Common sense.

Also, more health tips for travel! I introduced the ACAI BOWL. My new favorite thing! It’s basically a smoothie in a bowl. It has a bunch of banana and acai, and then you can top with whatever you like! Nuts, seeds, chia, fruit, coconut, you name it. I encouraged people to find healthy choices on the road. Find the produce wherever you can, and don’t overdo the heavy starchy stuff. How about just 1 slice of pizza with an antipasto?