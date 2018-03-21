The brilliant and delightful Sue Cote of Everyday Harvest joined us to show us the joys of essential oils. She taught us about how some companies connect with their herbs in a spiritual way, and tend them with loving care in small batches. She had Ron and me try out some oils and find one that suited each of us. Mine was white sage, since I need relief from dampness, and Ron’s was mugwort, because it’s a local plant and he’s rooted locally and it helps him to be grounded. When she told us about their healing properties, we decided they were well chosen! This is the first Radio Naturopath episode to smell really good. If you focus and inhale, you’ll experience it too!