This episode highlights the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) on December 10, 1948. Featured in conversation is Dr. Glenn Mitoma, Assistant Professor of Human Rights Education at UConn’s Neag School of Ed. and Director of the Dodd Center, discussing the history and impact of this landmark document in addition to its relationship to contemporary issues around citizenship, gun control and internment. The Archives & Special Collections of the UConn Library, holds significant collections stemming from the Trials at Nuremberg in 1946 and subsequent human rights records relating to the founding principles of the UDHR.

Featured Tracks

–Eleanor Roosevelt “Preamble: Universal Declaration of Human Rights”, 1948.

–Thomas J. Dodd and the Legacy of Nuremberg

–50 Years After Nuremberg: Executive Order 9066

Featured Collections

–University of Connecticut Center For Oral History

–Thomas J Dodd Papers

Logo by Melica Bloom