This episode features science fiction recordings and a conversation with Jonathan Squires, McMaster University, English M.A. and science fiction enthusiast about audio collections held at the UConn Archives & Special Collections.  Jonathan’s interest in critical science fiction and the explorations of our possible futures from the space race to post-scarcity to cyberpunk provides for an engaging conversation about the classics of the mid-20th century. This episode is part of a series of genre sessions featuring archival recordings of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Westerns.

Featured Tracks

Isaac Asimov at UConn, 1966

Caedmon Recordings:

Ray Bradbury’s Martian Chronicles

Dwellers in Silence

The Off-Season

The Million Year Panic

The Long Years

Featured Collections

Dodd Audio Collections

 

