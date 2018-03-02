This episode features science fiction recordings and a conversation with Jonathan Squires, McMaster University, English M.A. and science fiction enthusiast about audio collections held at the UConn Archives & Special Collections. Jonathan’s interest in critical science fiction and the explorations of our possible futures from the space race to post-scarcity to cyberpunk provides for an engaging conversation about the classics of the mid-20th century. This episode is part of a series of genre sessions featuring archival recordings of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Westerns.
Featured Tracks
Isaac Asimov at UConn, 1966
Caedmon Recordings:
Ray Bradbury’s Martian Chronicles
Dwellers in Silence
The Off-Season
The Million Year Panic
The Long Years
Featured Collections
Dodd Audio Collections
Logo by Melica Bloom
