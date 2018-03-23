Bicycle Talk Episode 91 Ron’s Rant: Self driving cars, Arizona pedestrian walking bicycle across the street is killed by Uber driverless car. On a positive side: New York Times article says, Older bicycle riders showing the health stats of 30 year olds! Maintenance Minute: Create a maintenance chart and or calendar for staying on top of your bicycle’s maintenance and service. The Spring Classics: Nibali Wins San Remo. Cop points gun on unarmed cyclist. Legislative priorities for 2018 in Connecticut.