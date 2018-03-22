Bicycle Talk Episode 90

Ron’s Rant of the Week: Responsible vehicle purchases. Do you really need that large motorized vehicle? How difficult is it to pass or navigate that TLV around the pedestrian or cyclist on the road?

On a positive side: The growing voice of the youth in our country.

The maintenance minute: Coffee, Caffeine and cycling. The effects of caffeine and cycling. Guests today: Michael Ferraro (Mick) from J.Rene coffee

and Joseph Dickerson from BiCiCo in Hartford