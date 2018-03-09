Bicycle Talk Episode 89

Ron’s Rant: More on Vista Outdoor and the Bicycle industry boycotts of product sold by them. Positive side: It’s almost Spring! Sign at the local outdoor center and nursery says only 2 weeks until spring! Free parking in the garage for our big snow storm. Maintenance Minute: The perfect tire pressure. Lots of discussion about Vista outdoors, AR-15’s and the bicycle business. Chris Froome and Team Sky back in the news.