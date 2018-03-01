Bicycle Talk Episode 88

Ron’s Rant: Consider boycotting companies like Vista Outdoor who distribute popular brands like Bell, Giro, Blackburn, and Camelbak because of their heavy sales to the firearm industry and strong support of the NRA. Positive side: Uconn Cycling coming to visit next week to discuss their programs and the race that they are promoting right here in Mansfield. Mechanical minute: Ron and Fran talk about base layers.

Winter Cycling subjects: Staying motivate, eating tips, and ditching the trainer.