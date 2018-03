Ron’s Rant: Half wheeling… the original sin (of cycling); you just don’t do it. On a positive side: Ron praises cohost, riding partner, and life partner Fran Storch for Valentines day is their anniversary. Mechanical minute: A new technique for rinsing off your salt and slop covered bike even if you are an apartment dweller. How cycling can fix your broken heart. More shout outs to this weekend’s NAHBS in Hartford. National Bike Summit and bikewalkct annual summit.