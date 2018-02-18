The Hip Hop Enthusiast #27: Rich Brian, Skyzoo, Czarface and MF DOOM, 1994 Throwback Kyle French February 17, 2018 Album Review, Music, Podcasts, Talk, The Hip Hop Enthusiast Album reviews for Amen by Rich Brian and In Celebration of Us by Skyzoo, another big lead single and collab album is announced, and we have our Song of the Week from 1994! (Recorded Feb. 11th) Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published.CommentName* Email* Website Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
