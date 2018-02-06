The Hip Hop Enthusiast #26: Culture II, Weather or Not, New PRhyme, and Wu Tang Throwback Kyle French February 6, 2018 Album Review, Music, Podcasts, Talk, The Hip Hop Enthusiast Album reviews for Culture II by Migos and Weather or Not by Evidence, PRhyme releases a new single and announces release date, and we have our throwback song of the week from 1993! (Recorded Feb. 3rd) Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published.CommentName* Email* Website Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
