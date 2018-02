This year’s deadline was crazy! We talk about Isaiah Thomas to the Lakers and how Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance will help Cleveland and all the rest of the moves! Will Wade going back to Miami help the Heat? Rob continues to discuss why Porzingis is not the main man in New York. Nick gives you more Fantasy Studs and Bums, and talk of the crazy St. Johns upsets over Duke and Villanova! Be sure as always to subscribe and follow us on our social media @talkintruehoops!