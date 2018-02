So the rumors came out the past week of LeBron possibly going to Golden State. Rob and Nick give their hot takes on why this is extremely far fetched. They also discuss up to date trade rumors before Thursday’s deadline, the All Star Saturday Night competitions, and they return this week with their Fantasy Studs and Bums, along with Big Man on Campus! Be sure to subscribe, rate, review, and to follow on Twitter and Instagram @talkintruehoops!