After the shooting in Parkland, Florida, I felt that I had to say something on the air. Civilians possessing semi-automatic rifles is a public health issue. In countries around the world where there were mass shootings, access to guns was restricted and the number of mass shootings dropped precipitously. There are other reasons why a disturbed young man would walk into a classroom and wreak such horror, but if said person didn’t have access to an AR-15, he would not have been able to commit this horrific act. I touch on reasons why such a person might seek out the gun, such as isolation, poor nutrition, poor access to mental health care. But I think restricting access to these powerful weapons of war is the most important change we can make to prevent this from continuing to happen.

High blood pressure! Hypertension! There’s great stuff that can help, from the simple to the sublime. Drinking plenty of water, magnesium, hawthorn, rest, meditation, nature, coenzyme Q10, and much more can help with blood pressure!