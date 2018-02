The trades in the NBA have already begun! Blake Griffin got traded off to the Pistons in a huge deal, and Rob and Nick discuss the impacts of that trade and all the other spicy rumors that are going around! What will the Clippers do with Lou Williams and DeAndre Jordan? Will the Cavaliers make a deal? Are the Kawhi Leonard rumors true? And a ton more topics for this trade special! Be sure to subscribe, rate, review the podcast, and to follow us on social media @talkintruehoops!