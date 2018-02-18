This episode of d’Archive features guest Nicholas Hurley, Research Services Assistant at the Archives & Special Collections and UConn History Department alumnus, in conversation about World War 2 collections at the archives and his oral history project on veterans from the axis and the allies. This engaging discussion gives budding historians a perspective on how to establish an oral history project and a few of the best practices to get you started in documenting the stories of those around you.

Featured Collections:

International Military Tribunal at Nuremberg

Andre Shenker Papers

Connecticut Daily Campus Newspaper Archive

