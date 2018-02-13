* Some audio clips contain explicit language. Listener discretion is advised. *

By Daniel Ruskin

Stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser performed to over 400 people at the University of Connecticut Student Union Theatre on Friday, Feb. 2. Her event was a hit – the audience could be heard roaring with laughter for the entirety of the show.

Glaser is known for her “Not Safe with Nikki Glaser” show on Comedy Central, as well as numerous appearances on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and “Conan”. She was invited to UCONN by the Student Union Board of Governors (SUBOG) Comedy Committee.

Comedy Central describes Glaser’s show as “a free-form venue where comic and curious perv Nikki investigates the issues the rest of us are too timid to ask about … If there’s a sex or relationship topic that would make a normal TV host blush, Nikki will tackle it with an enthusiasm as shameless as it is entertaining.”

Glaser certainly stayed true to her reputation in Storrs. She touched on a myriad of edgy topics during her performance, talking explicitly about sex and relationships with zero hesitation. The audience loved it.

Glaser even joked about Prince Harry’s fiancee, Meghan Markle, “ I don’t know if you’ve ever – like – been in love with someone for years, but I was in love with this guy for years, he really didn’t know, and I just found he’s engaged, um, to Meghan Markle. And I’m like, I don’t even know who this bitch is.”

Despite her risqué sense of humor, Glaser has also taken pronounced positions on serious topics such as sexual assault on college campuses. In an Entertainment Weekly article, she is quoted as calling Judge Aaron Persky a “rape apologist.” Judge Persky presided over a sexual assault case in March 2016 involving former Stanford student Brock Turner.

SUBOG Comedy will be hosting several more shows during the Spring 2018 semester. They just announced a March 1st show featuring Sal Vulcano from the Impractical Jokers and Roy Wood Jr. from the Daily Show. More information about the event can be found on the SUBOG Facebook page.

Isaiah Chisolm contributed reporting.