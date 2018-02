Bicycle Talk Episode 84. Ron’s Rant town of Plainville CT. and the Farmington Valley Trail. On a positive side, Farmington Valley Trail 84 miles of paved trail from New Haven to Belchertown MA. Maintenance minute, 7 steps to getting your bike ready for spring. Lots of talk about Farmington trail and others. Bicycle economy, why this will work if you embrace it. How much rest do older cyclists really need? World Cyclocross Championships right around the corner!