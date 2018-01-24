The Hip Hop Enthusiast Episode 24: Maxo Kream, Sylvan LaCue, and A Tribe Called Quest Kyle French January 24, 2018 Album Review, Music, Podcasts, Sports, Talk, The Hip Hop Enthusiast Album reviews for Punken by Maxo Kream and Apologies in Advance by Sylvan LaCue, talk about how and if quantity of work is important in music, and a throwback song of the week from 1991! (Recorded January 21st) Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published.CommentName* Email* Website Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
