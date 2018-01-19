Today I went into detail about the different weight loss programs people try and how if they’re too restrictive, they tend not to be sustainable, and I supported the idea of mindful eating. That most people need to move more and eat MOSTLY, if not ALL plants. Whether you’re a vegetarian or not, you SHOULD be eating mostly whole vegetables and fruits! Nuts and seeds if you’re not allergic. So in the end, I encouraged people to eat their fruits and veggies, be mindful, and work in their favorite foods occasionally! And move, move, move!