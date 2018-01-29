Bicycle Talk Episode 83 Ron’s Rant: The dirty business of carbon fiber. Are you being environmentally aware? Positive side: New Jersey Governor, Chris Christie, signs law to add bicycle questions into driver education and testing on his way out of office. Maintenance minute: Cleaning up that bike you just rode on a messy melting day as the weather changes. This weeks Guest: Don Walker from the North American Hand built show coming to Hartford Connecticut in February. Why a hand built bike? What to see when going to the show. #NAHBS.COM