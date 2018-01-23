Bicycle Talk Episode 82: Ron’s Rant. Cyclists who stop working out in the off season. Ideas for keeping that fitness in the off season. Positive side, Cross National Results. New England Riders rock the house. Katie Compton wins 14th National CX Championship! Bike Mansfield movie night. 2018 TDF starts in Brussels to honor Eddie Merckz. Mechanical Minute, Multi tools. World Bicycle industry Association working with car manufacturers. Vehicle to vehicle communications. Disk brakes on road bike one year later. Bikes and retail sales. Handmade Show to Hartford CT!