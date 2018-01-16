Bicycle Talk Episode 81. Ron rants on the Oregon Bicycle Tax again. Oregon begins $15.00 per bike tax January 1st 2018. Ron offers suggestions and alternatives. Positive side talks about indoor training and maintenance minute discusses setting up your trainer for indoor workouts. Bicycle and Auto industry work together to make a safer bicycle? Really? Chris Froome and drug issues. Prescription drug usage beyond UCI limits? Bob Roll calls Froome out on Youtube. North American Handmade show coming soon!