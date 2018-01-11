Wow, Episode 80!: Ron’s rant, people who are critical about cyclists and bicycles. I ask people to take a walk in my shoes or shall that be a ride on a bike. Open minds have a better perspective on where we come from.

Mechanical minute. wintering your bike and getting it ready for that beautiful spring weather which will be here before you know it. This show was a recap of 2017. 50 episode in all! On a positive side was left for the very end, thanking all for listening and contributing to the show.