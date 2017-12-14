By: Gabriele Esposito-Wilcock

Movements brought an emotional experience to the stage that night. They showed that you can be aggressive, but still mindful and remorseful. There’s more to being emo then just being mad at your parents. Everyone in the band is now an adult and their music is grown up. They talk about growing pains and what the pain of having to deal with someone who is going through Alzheimer’s or Dementia is like. They deal with their aggression and intense emotion with nuance. The crowd of the show that night was pretty diverse. There were people ranging anywhere from the ages of thirteen to twenty-five attending their set. Their music isn’t just for one age group; it can reach multiple age groups.

The band played a mix of songs from their old ep and their recently released debut album. Their songs were more powerful in person then in recording. I am always affected by a Movements song, but in person I was blown away. Lead singer Patrick Miranda pours himself out to the crowd in his live performance. Every emotion is apparent in the expressions on his face and the sound of his voice. His emotion definitely bleeds into his voice in a beautiful way. The songs that provide so much for catharsis provide the same catharsis for him and the rest of the band. The crowd took this set as an opportunity to further their catharsis and share aggression with everyone else in the room by frequently crowd surfing.

With loud thrashing guitar and bass and fast drums Movements was certainly the heaviest band of the night. They know how to be more than just loud and fast. They can draw a musical moment out and show the beauty in it. Their music has contrast and reflects the fast pace in changing emotion that is talked about in their songs; Movements go from slower simpler pieces of music to faster charging aggression in their performance.

Pictures from the show: