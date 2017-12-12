Joel Atkinson – Music Director

Mountain Movers – s/t

Chuck Johnson – Balsams

Hand Habits – Wildly Idle (Humble Before The Void) LP / yr heart 7″

Land of Talk – Life After Youth

Bing And Ruth – No Home Of The Mind

Jens Lekman – Life Will See You Now

Slowdive – s/t

Happyness – Write In

Destroyer – ken

Alvvays – Antisocialites



Darlene Guzman – Assistant Music Director

Tyler the Creator – Flower Boy

Kendrick Lamar – DAMN.

SZA – CTRL

Kailey Townsend – General Manager

DJ Kale’s Favorite Albums of 2017 (in no particular order)

SZA – ctrl (Ok, but this is my album of the year)

Lorde– Melodrama

Tyler, the Creator – Flower boy

Real Estate – In Mind

Toro y Moi – Boo Boo

Nicotine’s Famous Honey – An Open Letter

BROCKHAMPTION – Saturation II

King Krule – The Ooz

Mac DeMarco – This Old Dog

Mount Eerie – A Crow Looked at Me

…and the ultimate guilty pleasure album that I don’t like admitting that I purchased goes to

Harry Styles – Harry Styles

Bobby Bickley – Program Director

1) Four Tet – New Energy

2) Iglooghost – Neō Wax Bloom

3) Lunice – Ccclx

4) Tyler, the Creator – Flower Boy

5) Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – The kid

6) sampha – process

7) gila – pick six (g-sides)

8) bonobo – migration

9) vince staples – big fish theory

10) alt-J – relaxer

Bonus round:

death grips – steroids (crouching tiger hidden gabber megamix)

Todd Boudreau (Tangled Roots)

Tangled Roots 10 Favorite Americana Albums of 2017



1. Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit “The Nashville Sound”

2. Margo Price “All American Made”

3. JD McPherson “Undivided Heart and Soul”

4. Amanda Anne Platt and The Honeycutters “Amanda Anne Platt and The Honeycutters”

5. Turnpike Troubadours “A Long Way From Your Heart”

6. Chuck Prophet “Bobby Fuller Died For Your Sins”

7. Will Hoge “Anchors”

8. Chris Stapleton “From A Room Vol 1”

9. Band of Heathens “Duende”

10. Emi Sunshine “Ragged Dreams”

Cole Crawford

ALBUMS

this old dog – mac demarco

soft sounds from another planet – japanese breakfast

in mind – real estate

fm 2030 – reptaliens

the weather – pond

antisocialites – alvvays

somersault – beach fossils

city music – kevin morby

lotta sea lice – courtney barnett & kurt vile

capacity – big thief

SONGS

dum surfer – king krule

list of people (to try and forget about) – tame impala

lil thing – knox fortune

some – steve lacy

chronic sunshine – cosmo pyke

rolling stoned – king gizzard and the lizard wizard & mild high club

moonlight on the river – mac demarco

saint ivy – beach fossils

saturday – real estate

paint me silver – pond

Michael DeMarco

ALBUMS

Nudy Land – Young Nudy No Shape – Perfume Genius Crack-Up – Fleet Foxes Everybody Works – Jay Som Meeting of the Waters – Animal Collective Flower Boy – Tyler, the Creator Brick Body Kids Still Daydream – Open Mike Eagle Capacity – Big Thief Big Fish Theory – Vince Staples Boo Boo – Toro y Moi

SONGS

Hurry Along – Trap Ketchum Wild Life (Let Me Know) – Matthew Lee Coltrane Diorama – Choker The French Press – Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever Provider – Frank Ocean Did You See Nav? – Nav Wild Irish Roses – Smino Sorcerer – Milo The Weather – Pond Mystery – Fabiana Palladino

Matt Dube

1. Idles – Brutalism

2. Clowns – Lucid Again

3. Iron Reagan – Crossover Ministry

4. The Priceduifkes – Goathorse

5. Dead Bars – Dream Gig

6. The Lillingtons – Stella Sapiente

7. Iron Chic – You Can’t Stay Here

8. Power Trip – Nightmare Logic

9. Pissed Jeans – Why Love Now

10. Flatfoot 56 – Odd Boat

Honorable Mention – The Eradicator S/T for taking a 5-minute comedy sketch and making a hardcore album about it.

Kyle French (The Hip Hop Enthusiast)

Saturation by Brockhampton

Saturation II by Brockhampton

DAMN. by Kendrick Lamar

Flower Boy by Tyler the Creator

All Amerikkkan Badass by Joey Badass

Laila’s Wisdom by Rapsody

The Saga Continues by Wu-Tang Clan

4eva Is A Mighty Long Time by Big KRIT

The Never Story by J.I.D.

4:44 by Jay Z

Kyle Jackson (DJ KJ)

Humanz (Gorillaz)

DAMN. (Kendrick Lamar)

Quiet Ferocity (The Jungle Giants)

Sacred Hearts Club (Foster the People)

Funk Wave Bounces Vol.1 (Calvin Harris)

Ti Amo (Phoenix)

Antisocialites (Alvvays)

Young Detectives (Satellite Stories)

NAV (NAV)

Blossom (Milky Chance)

Danny Katz (DJ Bootsnkatz)

1. Bicep – Bicep

2. Honey Dijon – The Best of Both Worlds

3. Octo Octa – Where Are We Going

4. Call SupeRr – Arpo

5. Moon Boots – First Landing

6. Cut Copy – Haiku from Zero

7. Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – The Kid

8. Chicago Afrobeat Project feat Tony Allen – What Goes Up

9. Maya Jane Coles – Take Flight

10. Kelala – Take Me Apart

Amy Orlomoski (Bluegrass Cafe)

For what it’s worth, here is a completely subjective list of my favorite Bluegrass releases of 2017. The selections are not ranked but are listed alphabetically.

Eddie Adcock – “Vintage Banjo Jam” (Patuxent Music)

Big Country Bluegrass – “Let Them Know I’m From Virginia” (Rebel)

Feller & Hill – “Brothers And Heroes” (Rural Rhythm)

Gibson Brothers – “In The Ground” (Rounder)

Mark Kuykendall, Bobby Hicks & Asheville Bluegrass – “Forever And A Day” (Rebel)

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver – “Life Is A Story” (Mountain Home)

Steve Martin & the Steep Canyon Rangers – “The Long-Awaited Album” (Rounder)

Mile Twelve – “Onwards” (Delores The Taurus Records)

Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers – “The Story We Tell” (Rebel)

Mac Wiseman – “I Sang The Song (Life Of The Voice With A Heart)” (Mountain Fever Records)

Daniel Ruskin

Brazil – Declan McKenna

Too Young – Ayokay, Baker Grace

Rendezvous – DEAMN

Too Close – Prismo

Walls – Quinn XCII

Girls Like Me – Will Joseph Cook

Turn It Up – Penguin Prison

Our City – TRXD, Emilie Adams

I Still Wanna Know, Goldroom Remix – RAC, Rivers Cuomo

Bad Habit – December Streets

Erik Schweitzer

1. Milo – Who Told You to Think ? ? ! ! ? ! ? ! ? !

2. Natalia Lafourcade – Musas

3. Bell Witch – Mirror Reaper

4. King Krule – The Ooz

5. Tyler, the Creator – Flower Boy

6. Neil Cicierega – Mouth Moods

7. Foxygen – Hang

8. Big K.R.I.T. – 4eva Is a Mighty Long Time

9. Bedwetter – Volume 1: Flick Your Tongue Against Your Teeth and Describe the Present.

10. Jon Wayne – Rap Album Two

Ryan Sterling

ALBUMS

1. Saturation by Brockhampton

2. DAMN. by Kendrick Lamar

3. Antisocialites by Alvvays

4. The Way Through by Deca

5. Apocalipstick by Cherry Glazerr

6. Promise Everything by Basement

7. ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$ by Joey Bada$$

8. Gracie and Rachel by Gracie and Rachel

9. Pizzaface by Hammydown

10. Sultan’s Curse by Mastodon

SONGS

1. This Old Dog by Mac DeMarco

2. HEAT by Brockhampton

3. See You Again by Tyler the Creator

4. Pizzaface by Hammydown

5. Diving Woman by Japanese Breakfast

6. DUCKWORTH. by Kendrick Lamar

7. Doubt by Charlotte Day Wilson

8.. The Lord of Lightning by King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

9. MOTHER by IDLES

10. This Year by Beach Fossils

Shira Tall

SONGS

Mercury – Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly & James McAlister

Remember That Night – Grouplove

Perfect Places – Lorde

Don’t Let It Get To You – Rostam

So Close – Andrew McMahon In the Wilderness

Don’t Take the Money – Bleachers

The Breakup – LANY

Raining – The Front Bottoms

Magic – Wild Cub

Suit and Jacket – Judah & The Lion

Johnny Timewarp (Dark Side of the Highway)

ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

-“The Valley” by The Whiskey Charmers



OTHER FAVORITE ALBUMS (ALPHABETICAL BY ARTIST):

“Americana” by Ray Davies

“So You Wannabe an Outlaw” by Steve Earle and the Dukes

“Long Strange Trip: The Untold Story of the Grateful Dead” by The Grateful Dead

“Ubiquitous Postmortem” (EP) by Tony Jones and the Jerktones

“Greetings from Mars” by LugNaut

“Lost Vegas Hiway” by Jeff Mix and the Soundhearts

“Big Wow” by Mod Hippie

“Surface to Air” by Chris Murphy

“God’s Problem Child” by Willie Nelson

“This Highway” by Zepaniah OHora with the 18 Wheelers

Alexia Williams

SONGS

1. Kiwi – Harry Styles

2. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato

3. Slow Hands – Niall Horan

4. Back In The USA – Green Day

5. Feels – Calvin Harris

6. At My Best – Machine Gun Kelly ft. Hailee Steinfeld

7. Too Good At Goodbyes – Sam Smith

Josh Young

Mountain Movers – Mountain Movers

Oneohtrix Point Never – Good Time

Jlin – Black Origami

Shirese – Very Sexy Carsick

Liars – TFCF

Throttle Elevator Music – Retrorespective

Godspeed You! Black Emperor- Luciferian Towers

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – The Vietnam War

Xiu Xiu – Twin Peaks Soundtrack