By Adam Hushin

The UConn Office of Veterans Affairs and Military Programs has initiated its 5th Annual Care Package Drive and will be collecting food, clothing, and other items until December 8th.

Collected items will be donated to shelters which provide housing, training, job placement, and other services to the homeless and those in need with a focus on veterans.

Homes for the Brave in Bridgeport has worked with 1100 veterans to date. South Park Inn in Hartford hosts a veteran drop in every Thursday to distribute needed items, serve hot food and support VA programs. They also have 10 transitional living units dedicated to veterans.

The student organizer of this event is Peter Harrington from Killingworth. Harrington is a veteran himself who will be graduating this December. Harrington is leading his first donation drive this year after he reached out to Sam Surowitz, the Veteran Programs Director, and asked how he could get more involved.

Through a partnership with the Hartford Police, some of our donated items will be delivered directly to those who live on the streets.

“We actually go in, under the bridge…hand deliver this stuff to the people” Harrington said.

The items can be dropped off in Arjona 343 until December 8th!

Items Being Sought

General Hygiene Items: shampoo, soap, disposable razors and shaving cream, toothpaste and toothbrushes, deodorant, body lotion, baby powder, hair brushes and combs, hand sanitizer, Maxi Pads, feminine hygiene products, liquid hand soap

Household Supplies: laundry detergent, cleaning supplies, blankets and sheets (twin size), towels, paper goods (napkins, toilet paper, paper plates/cups), plastic utensils, tupperware, ziploc bags, sealed batteries

New Clothing: Coats/Jackets, Gloves, Pants, Shower Flip Flops, Socks, Winter & Work Socks, Scarves, Shirts, Suits, Sweaters, Sweatpants, Sweatshirts, Ties, Undershirts, Underwear, Winter hats (clothing sized M-XXXL is preferred)

Food: Canned foods, coffee, hard candy, brownie/cake mix, cereal, coffee, condiments, peanut butter, Jelly, powdered creamer, salad dressing, salt and pepper, spices, snacks, soups, stews, sugar, taco makings, tuna fish, sardines, etc.

If you want to be more involved yourself, or want more information on how to help veterans contact 860.486.5078 or email at samuel.surowitz@uconn.edu and peter.harrington@uconn.edu.