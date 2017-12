The Hip Hop Enthusiast Episode 21: War and Leisure by Miguel, Humaniac by Lou the Human, Song of the Week

The hip hop enthusiast reviews and plays tracks from War and Leisure by Miguel and Humaniac by Lou the Human, reactions to a recent Famous Dex interview discussing differences in sub genres of hip hop, and a song of the week featuring Kendrick Lamar and J Cole! (Recorded December 21st)