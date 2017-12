The Hip Hop Enthusiast Episode 19: SYRE by Jaden Smith, No Dope On Sundays by CyHi the Prynce, and Song of the Week

Album reviews and samples of SYRE by Jaden Smith and No Dope On Sundays by CyHi the Prynce, breakdown of Joyner Lucas’s new socially focused music video, and we look ahead to see what new music is coming soon! (Recorded December 2nd)