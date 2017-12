We talk about the possible decision by the Thunder to send Melo to the bench and why it is pointless. Is Dwyane Wade the 6th Man of the Year so far, why the Clippers are so bad now (not even looking at their injuries), and why Victor Oladipo should be an All-Star this year. All topics and more on this week’s episode! Be sure to follow our social media @talkintruehoops, and to subscribe and share our podcast!