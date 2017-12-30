This episode we discuss the newly eligible class of hopeful Basketball Hall of Famers that includes Steve Nash, Jason Kidd, Grant Hill, Ray Allen, Richard Hamilton, and Chauncey Billups. There is also the endless debate that was stirred up by NBA great Scottie Pippen, debating who’s better; Michael Jordan or LeBron James. As well as Isaiah Thomas’s, Blake Griffin’s, and Steph Curry’s injury status. Be sure to subscribe and rate the podcast, and to follow us on our social media @talkintruehoops!