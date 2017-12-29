I took a little jaunt to the local drugstore and see what they had for herbal medicine. I found some nuggets: you DON’T have to get Vic’s Vapo Rub which has PETROLEUM JELLY in it; there’s a couple of brands which have shea butter, beeswax, and coconut oil in them, and no petroleum products! Also, I found shower tabs that fizz on your shower floor and smell like eucalyptus. And natural honey cough syrup, which works better than many pharmaceutical compounds! Speaking of which, guaifenesin tabs and liquids without other stuff in it are fine, as long as the only active ingredient is guaifenesin. It’s a natural mucus thinner! Also, I read the Town of Mansfield’s advisory about the cold, where the warming centers are, and their advice on staying warm. And I answered a call for help with itchy eyes! Whatever you put in them, make sure it’s STERILE, although eyebright and black teabags don’t necessarily have to be.