This episode features a discussion with University of Connecticut Archivist Betsy Pittman who oversees all things UConn. Betsy’s collecting area straddles both the history of the university as well as the records management of Connecticut’s largest public university. In addition, the Archives & Special Collections preserves and collects materials about the history of the state of Connecticut, its politicians and soldier’s diaries and correspondence from the Civil War to the Vietnam War.

Featured Tracks:

UConn Husky Connecticut U – UConn Music Collection

Andre Schenker – Pearl Harbor 1941

Mansfield Training School – Hawaii Five O

Conn-men – Crazy (In Love)

Featured Collections:

Andre Schenker Papers

Connecticut Soldiers Collection

University of Connecticut History Collections

University of Connecticut Memorabilia Collection

Logo by Melica Bloom