This episode of d’Archive features a kooky and eclectic curated playlist from Children’s Literature and Multimedia Archivist, Kristin Eshelman. Featured in conversation are selections from the Archives & Special Collections audio recordings of poetry readings, the sounds of the future, kids tunes and animal noises as well as the appropriate dosing of holiday blues to prepare any mall Santa for the weeks ahead. Happy Holidays!
eatured Tracks:
Sam Charters – The Sounds of London/Big Ben from Westminster Bridge
The In Sound from Way Out! – Girl from Venus
Wilbert Snow – Main Poet, Bert and I #6, Conflict
Boris Karloff – More of Kipling’s Just So Stories – How the Leopard got its Spots
Jared Dole – Songs Tales Ditties and Dances – Macaque Rigodon
Bob and Louis deCormier – Songs Children Sing: Germany – Cuckoo and the Donkey
Earnest Hair – Mr. Edison’s Christmas – Santa Clause Proves There is a Santa
Oscar McLollie & His Honey Jumpers – Dig That Crazy Santa Clause
Jimmy Butler – Trim Your Tree
Chuck Berry – Run Rudolph, Run
Featured Collections:
Northeast Children’s Literature Collection
Samuel and Ann Charters Archive of Blues and Vernacular African American Musical Culture
Charles Olson Research Collection
