This episode of d’Archive features a kooky and eclectic curated playlist from Children’s Literature and Multimedia Archivist, Kristin Eshelman. Featured in conversation are selections from the Archives & Special Collections audio recordings of poetry readings, the sounds of the future, kids tunes and animal noises as well as the appropriate dosing of holiday blues to prepare any mall Santa for the weeks ahead. Happy Holidays!

eatured Tracks:

Sam Charters – The Sounds of London/Big Ben from Westminster Bridge

The In Sound from Way Out! – Girl from Venus

Wilbert Snow – Main Poet, Bert and I #6, Conflict

Boris Karloff – More of Kipling’s Just So Stories – How the Leopard got its Spots

Jared Dole – Songs Tales Ditties and Dances – Macaque Rigodon

Bob and Louis deCormier – Songs Children Sing: Germany – Cuckoo and the Donkey

Earnest Hair – Mr. Edison’s Christmas – Santa Clause Proves There is a Santa

Oscar McLollie & His Honey Jumpers – Dig That Crazy Santa Clause

Jimmy Butler – Trim Your Tree

Chuck Berry – Run Rudolph, Run

Featured Collections:

Northeast Children’s Literature Collection

Samuel and Ann Charters Archive of Blues and Vernacular African American Musical Culture

Charles Olson Research Collection

Logo by Melica Bloom