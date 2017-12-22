Episode 79 Ron’s Rant, a bicycle for Christmas? Does it still happen? Positive shout out to Uconn Women for number 1000. Why not to buy your holiday bike from the big box store. New tax law bad for commuting cyclists. Follow up on last weeks helmet show. Developing town infrastructure to accommodate bicycles. Is it good for your business? Study to follow next spring. concerns over cell phones and distracted drivers. Are cell phones killing us? Responsible drivers and vehicles. The hand built show comes to Hartford! NAHBS.COM