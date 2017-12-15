Bicycle Talk Episode 78. Ron’s rant, bicycle helmets pro’s and cons. Copenhagen’s Bicycle ambassador Mikael Colville-Anderson’s view on why helmets aren’t needed.

Positive side: Town of Mansfield now one the the countries 500 bicycle friendly towns

Maintenance minute:How to properly fit a helmet.

Last weeks teaser, orgasm on your bike? Really?

The show is all about helmets. Discussion of strong infrastructure vs mandatory helmet laws. Cyclocross season wrapping up. North American Hand built show coming to Hartford. #https://www.nahbs.com