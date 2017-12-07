Bicycle Talk Episode 77 12-06-17

Ron’s Rant: Drivers of cars and trucks complaining about bad cycling behavior. Positive Side: Mansfield CT. gets National bike friendly status with the League of American Bicyclists. Maintenance Minute: Storing your bike for winter.

Special guest Selene Yeager Bicycling Magazine’s “Fit Chick” Lots of talk about bikes and life, Racing and writing about fitness with the bicycle. Nice collection of stories from the bike.