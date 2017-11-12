On this episode we have album reviews for The Beginning: Before the Heavens by Blu and Exile and Super Slimey by Future and Young Thug, some thoughts on Chris Brown dropping a 45 track album, and as always Song of the Week. (Recorded November 10th)
On this episode we have album reviews for The Beginning: Before the Heavens by Blu and Exile and Super Slimey by Future and Young Thug, some thoughts on Chris Brown dropping a 45 track album, and as always Song of the Week. (Recorded November 10th)
Leave a Reply